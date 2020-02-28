Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,360 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 68,653,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,266,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,199.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

