Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 30th total of 254,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

