Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells C$3,330,241.74 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,330,241.74.

Shares of SLF traded down C$2.15 on Friday, hitting C$57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,779. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.03. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$50.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.42.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

