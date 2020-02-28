SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,890 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,310,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after buying an additional 721,807 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $387.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

