SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%.

STKL remained flat at $$2.70 during trading on Friday. 578,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,471. The stock has a market cap of $237.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.81. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 47,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,939.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

