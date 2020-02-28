Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $10,291.92 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $10,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,699 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $24,788.41.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 4,839,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 386.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.