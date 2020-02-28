Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,839,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,693. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $45,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,998 shares of company stock worth $10,129,863. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

