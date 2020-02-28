SunTrust Banks Comments on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 113.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

