SunTrust Banks Cuts SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $50.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Shares of SAGE traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.43.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

