SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Weight Watchers International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.39 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at $7,650,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at $1,034,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

