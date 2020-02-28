SunTrust Banks Lowers WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $15.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 70.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of WPX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.29.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

