Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the January 30th total of 158,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ SLGG opened at $3.38 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $9.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 20.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLGG shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super League Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

