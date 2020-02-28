Suretly Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,372.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Suretly has traded 72.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $60,372.00 and $757.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00515280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $582.92 or 0.06692141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00066044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030340 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.