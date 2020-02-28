suterusu One Day Trading Volume Reaches $718,593.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $718,593.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00053978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00525807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $578.53 or 0.06717737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00065642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029635 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011700 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

SUTER is a token. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,450,000 tokens. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.