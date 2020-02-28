Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $234.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

