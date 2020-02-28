Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 30th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 34,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,681. The company has a market cap of $232.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

