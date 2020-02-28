Swarm (SWM) Trading 15.4% Lower This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Swarm token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $5,067.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

