Swiss National Bank Acquires 18,300 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 560.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,631 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 899,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 89.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136,339 shares during the period. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 303,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,982. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,861,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,142,429. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.