Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,900 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Echostar worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Echostar by 1,583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 257,571 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Echostar by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 180,463 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Echostar by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echostar by 949.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,584. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.