Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

MNTA traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. 54,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.01. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.27% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $25,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,279 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.