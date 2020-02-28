Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Northwest Natural worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,932,000 after buying an additional 152,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after acquiring an additional 84,705 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 3,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 100,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.32. 9,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,115. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on NWN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

