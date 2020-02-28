Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 198,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

HASI traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,032. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a current ratio of 29.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 113.56%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.