Swiss National Bank Buys 5,200 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of American Assets Trust worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.