Swiss National Bank Buys 5,500 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 815,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 136,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 2.16. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

