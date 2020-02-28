Swiss National Bank Buys 5,900 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

