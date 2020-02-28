Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Synaptics worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Synaptics by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNA. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Summit Redstone upgraded Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $66.00. 25,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,623. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

