Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Acacia Communications worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 76.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 810 shares of company stock valued at $54,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. 28,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.70. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

