Swiss National Bank Has $4.06 Million Stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Glaukos worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 66.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 150.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS stock traded down $18.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.30. 143,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.81. Glaukos Corp has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.