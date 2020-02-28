Swiss National Bank Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.35. 7,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.39. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

