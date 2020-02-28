Swiss National Bank Has $4.33 Million Holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,055 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of SINA worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SINA during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,912,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SINA by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SINA by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in SINA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,861. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.36.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

SINA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SINA. Benchmark raised their target price on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BOCOM International cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.