Swiss National Bank Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Chart Industries worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after acquiring an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,181,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 414,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. 8,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,255. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

