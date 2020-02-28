Swiss National Bank Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Albany International worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti decreased their price target on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

NYSE:AIN traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.