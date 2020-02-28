Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 791,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,342. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

