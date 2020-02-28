Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOLD. Wedbush downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ BOLD remained flat at $$59.97 during trading on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

