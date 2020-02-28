Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,200 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of PROS worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PROS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PROS by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth $423,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. 14,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRO. ValuEngine downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

