Swiss National Bank Sells 30,600 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Globant worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,508,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.08. 11,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,688. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $141.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.70.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.