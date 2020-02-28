SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Hits $0.0232 on Major Exchanges

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, DEx.top and IDEX. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $64,078.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,852,722 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is medium.com/swissborg. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

SwissBorg can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

