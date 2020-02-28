Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE:SWCH opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.56, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.48. Switch has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 954,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,693,679. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,700. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Switch by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Switch by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Switch by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.