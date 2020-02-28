Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

NYSE SWCH opened at $16.07 on Friday. Switch has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.56, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock worth $3,001,700. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Switch by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Switch by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Switch by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

