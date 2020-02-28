Switch (NYSE:SWCH) PT Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Switch stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 74,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,700 in the last three months. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Switch by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Switch by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

