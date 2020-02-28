Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYKE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of SYKE opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 968,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 199,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

