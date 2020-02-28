Synalloy (SYNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. Synalloy has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

In related news, CEO Craig C. Bram bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,549.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $88,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

