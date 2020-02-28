Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.