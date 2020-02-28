Syscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.39 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and $392,839.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Tux Exchange, YoBit and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00693508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 583.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 578,988,212 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Livecoin and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

