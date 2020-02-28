TaaS Price Hits $0.59 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One TaaS token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00006903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and CoinExchange. TaaS has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $183.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.80 or 0.02530380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00216131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

