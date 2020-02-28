Tactile Systems Technology Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $7,313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,660,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $143,250.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,122 shares of company stock worth $1,135,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

