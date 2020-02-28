TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.79 ($26.50).

TEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

TEG opened at €23.26 ($27.05) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.90 and its 200-day moving average is €22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a twelve month high of €24.98 ($29.05).

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

