Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Dick Allen Sells 2,979 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dick Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Dick Allen sold 10,371 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $787,470.03.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.66. 1,846,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,605. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $91.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.62.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

