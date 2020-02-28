Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.10). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.62.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.66. 1,846,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,605. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90.

In other news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $3,796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,481,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

