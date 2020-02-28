Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical device company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TNDM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.35 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,481,161 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

